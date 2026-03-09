A retired district judge in Hyderabad reportedly fell victim to a sophisticated “digital arrest” scam, losing more than Rs 1 crore to cybercriminals, police said on Monday.

A retired district judge in Hyderabad reportedly fell victim to a sophisticated “digital arrest” scam, losing more than Rs 1 crore to cybercriminals, police said on Monday adding that the 69-year-old former judge was targeted by scammers about a week ago. The fraudsters allegedly contacted him and claimed that his mobile number had been linked to serious crimes, including women trafficking and other illegal activities, triggering panic and confusion.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Under pressure and fear, the victim who lives in Malkajgiri ended up transferring over Rs 1 crore to the fraudsters. It was only later that he realised he had been deceived.

The retired judge lodged a complaint with the police three days ago, after discovering the scam. Police have since launched an investigation into the incident and are attempting to trace the accused behind the high-value cyber scam.

When asked how the victim fell prey despite being a retired judge, police said that victims often succumb to the fear generated by the fraudsters’ threats.

In a digital arrest scam, fraudsters pose as law enforcement officials to deceive their victims. They intimidate individuals by falsely accusing them of illegal activities and then demand money, pressuring them to pay.