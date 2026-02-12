AI-Driven Cybercrime on the Rise: Deepfake and Digital Arrest Scams Surge
A new report states that cybercrimes are being carried out on an industrial scale using AI technology, and that deepfake and digital arrest scams are on the rise.
Cybercrime
AI's growth has armed cybercriminals. The head of India's I4C says crimes are now industrial-scale, with AI and automation heavily used in recent attacks.
Gangs Operating Like Companies
These cybercrime gangs act like corporations with HR and R&D departments. Operating from Asia and Africa, they even offer salaries and promotions like a regular office.
Deepfake and Digital Arrest
AI is crucial in "Digital Arrest" scams. Criminals use deepfake videos of fake police officers on video calls to extort money, making it nearly impossible to spot the fraud.
Crime-as-a-Service
"Crime-as-a-Service" lets non-techies commit cybercrime. Gangs rent out hacking tools, making fraud easy for anyone. "Triple Extortion" blackmail is also increasing.
It's Important to Be Cautious
Global cybercrime losses are set to hit $12 trillion this year, with 80% of attacks being AI-powered. Stay vigilant: avoid calls from unknown numbers and suspicious links.
