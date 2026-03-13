Karnataka is experiencing a significant rise in temperatures as summer approaches. Kalaburagi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 38.8°C in the state, while Mandya AWS reported the lowest minimum temperature of 18.2°C in the plains.

Dry weather is likely to prevail across all districts of Coastal Karnataka, North Interior, and South Interior Karnataka, contributing to clear skies and strong sunlight.

Experts warn that the intensity of the heat will increase further in Bengaluru and other cities after the second week of March, signalling the onset of a harsh summer.