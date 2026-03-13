- Home
- Karnataka News
- Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Heat Intensifies Across State, Dry Conditions to Continue
Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Heat Intensifies Across State, Dry Conditions to Continue
Karnataka weather alert today: Heat intensifies across the state with dry conditions continuing. Kalaburagi records 38.8°C, Mandya 18.2°C. Bengaluru residents advised to stay hydrated and avoid peak sun hours to prevent heatstroke.
Record Temperatures Across Karnataka
Karnataka is experiencing a significant rise in temperatures as summer approaches. Kalaburagi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 38.8°C in the state, while Mandya AWS reported the lowest minimum temperature of 18.2°C in the plains.
Dry weather is likely to prevail across all districts of Coastal Karnataka, North Interior, and South Interior Karnataka, contributing to clear skies and strong sunlight.
Experts warn that the intensity of the heat will increase further in Bengaluru and other cities after the second week of March, signalling the onset of a harsh summer.
Health Advisory Issued Amid Rising Heat
In view of the increasing temperatures, the Karnataka health department has issued an alert, advising residents to limit outdoor activities between 11 am and 4 pm.
The advisory is especially directed at elderly people, pregnant women, children, and individuals with heart conditions, who are more susceptible to heat stroke and dehydration.
Authorities emphasise taking precautions to stay safe during the peak hours of summer heat.
Doctors Recommend Hydration and Cooling Measures
Medical experts have stressed the importance of maintaining body hydration to cope with rising temperatures.
Residents are advised to drink plenty of water, consume fresh fruits, and include cold drinks in their diet to control body temperature.
Wearing light clothing, avoiding direct sunlight, and taking breaks in shaded or cool areas are also recommended to prevent heat-related illnesses.
Bengaluru Braces for a Harsh Summer
Overall, indications suggest that Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka may face a challenging summer this year, with temperatures steadily increasing.
Citizens are encouraged to follow health advisories, remain vigilant during peak heat hours, and take preventive measures to ensure safety.
Clear skies and rising daytime temperatures are expected to continue, making it crucial for residents to stay hydrated and avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.