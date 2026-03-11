A Bengaluru woman, Manjamma, died after being set on fire by her daughter’s ex-boyfriend over a dispute involving a gifted bike. Her daughter and husband remain hospitalised, while the accused has been arrested.

Bengaluru: A woman who was set on fire along with her daughter and husband has died in hospital. The victim, Manjamma, was battling for her life after her daughter's lover allegedly poured petrol on the family and set them ablaze over a domestic fight. She passed away on March 11 at Victoria Hospital, where she was undergoing treatment. Her daughter, Sumalatha, and husband are still being treated for serious injuries. The incident happened within the Soladevanahalli police station limits. Police have arrested the accused, an auto driver named Pandu, also known as Chandu.

What led to the attack?

The accused has been identified as Panduranga alias Chandu (32), a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout. The attack took place on the afternoon of March 6 in Tarabanahalli. His girlfriend, Sumalatha (27), and her father, Sriram (48), are still in the hospital. The deceased mother, Manjamma, was 43 years old.

Panduranga, who lives in Mahalakshmi Layout, works as an auto driver. Sumalatha worked at the Metro and had been living separately from her first husband for four years due to family issues. She met Panduranga on Instagram about three years ago, and they started a relationship. It is said that they got married a few months back. Before their wedding, they were reportedly in a live-in relationship in a rented house in Mahalakshmi Layout. Recently, the couple had a fight over some family matters. Upset with him, Sumalatha left Chandu a few days ago and went back to her parents' house in Tarabanahalli.

Fight over a two-wheeler

On the afternoon of March 6, the accused went to Sumalatha's parents' home. He demanded that she return a two-wheeler he had gifted her. When Sumalatha and her family refused, a huge fight broke out. In a fit of rage, he brought petrol, poured it on Sumalatha and her parents, and set them on fire. Neighbours rushed to rescue the three and took them to Victoria Hospital. However, Manjamma did not survive her injuries.

Live-in relationship turned sour

Reports say Panduranga and Sumalatha were living together in a rented house in Mahalakshmi Layout before they got married last year. However, Sumalatha had left him two months ago after she found out he was allegedly involved with another woman. It is also being said that the accused has two children from his first wife.

