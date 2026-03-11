8 8 Image Credit : Asianet News

Preservation of culture and craft heritage

The Hasta Shilpa Heritage Village is not just about architecture. It also displays textiles, handicrafts, utensils, and many other traditional items that reflect daily life from the past. There are also plans to set up special galleries for traditional and folk paintings and textiles. This will make the museum's role in preserving artistic traditions even more important. Overall, it's a unique experience for culture lovers and tourists.