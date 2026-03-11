- Home
Karnataka's Hasta Shilpa Heritage Village: Explore 100-Year-Old Homes at This Magical Place
Hasta Shilpa Heritage Village in Manipal, Karnataka, is a unique open-air museum showcasing restored 100-year-old homes, temples, and artefacts, letting visitors experience South India’s traditional architecture and heritage lifestyles.
Image Credit : Asianet News
A history that's over 100 years old
The Hasta Shilpa Heritage Village Museum, located in Manipal, Karnataka, is a unique open-air museum. It brings South India's rich architectural heritage to life with beautifully restored traditional homes, temples, and rare artefacts. These buildings, some over 100 years old, still feel alive today.
Image Credit : Asianet News
The Hasta Shilpa Heritage Village Museum
Usually, a museum means a building full of artefacts in display cases. But the Hasta Shilpa Heritage Village is different. Instead of glass boxes, they have rebuilt entire traditional homes and temples. This lets visitors directly experience the lifestyle of the past.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Where is the Hasta Shilpa Heritage Village Museum?
You'll find this heritage village in the educational hub of Manipal, Udupi district. Entrepreneur and culture enthusiast Vijayanath Shenoy (1934–2017) founded it. This open-air museum is spread across seven acres on the Manipal-Alevoor road, about one kilometre from Tiger Circle.
Image Credit : Asianet News
A total of 28 traditional houses are here.
The museum's goal is to preserve folk arts, traditional architecture, and heritage lifestyles. They have brought historic houses from different parts of South India and rebuilt them here. Many of these homes are over a century old. The ambitious plan includes a total of 28 traditional houses, with several already restored and open to the public.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Historic houses you can see at the museum
The Hasta Shilpa Heritage Village Museum features several buildings of historical and cultural importance. Key attractions include: Kunjur Chowkimane, Shringeri House, the Vidyalaya of Ramachandrapura Math, Kamal Mahal from Kuknur, Deccani Nawab Mahal, Vaderhobli House, Byndoor-Nelyadi House, a Mangalorean Christian House, the Darbar Hall of Mudhol Palace, and the Nandikeshwara Temple. The 192-year-old Kunjur Chowkimane is a standout, showcasing incredible craftsmanship.
Image Credit : Asianet News
What can you see inside the traditional houses?
When you step inside these houses, it feels like you've entered another era. The interiors are full of wooden elements, with intricately carved pillars, ancient doors, and heavy wooden beams. The sloping tiled roofs, spacious verandas, and open courtyards are special features designed for natural ventilation, creating an airy feel inside.
Image Credit : Asianet News
What can you see inside the traditional houses?
Many rooms are decorated just like old living spaces. You can see antique furniture, wooden chests, vintage beds, and traditional seating arrangements. Beautifully carved cupboards and woodwork also catch your eye. The museum also displays brass lamps, copper vessels, textiles, toys, and old tools, giving you a clear picture of how previous generations lived.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Preservation of culture and craft heritage
The Hasta Shilpa Heritage Village is not just about architecture. It also displays textiles, handicrafts, utensils, and many other traditional items that reflect daily life from the past. There are also plans to set up special galleries for traditional and folk paintings and textiles. This will make the museum's role in preserving artistic traditions even more important. Overall, it's a unique experience for culture lovers and tourists.
