A small argument over a sheep crossing the road in Dharwad's Nehru Nagar turned ugly. A young man ended up verbally abusing a pregnant woman with foul language, and now locals are demanding strict action against him.

DHARWAD: A shocking incident has come to light from the Nehru Nagar area here, where a pregnant woman was verbally abused by a young man. The whole thing started over a minor issue – a sheep crossing the road in front of a car – but it quickly blew up into a major fight.

The incident happened late last night in Dharwad's Nehru Nagar. A video and details of the fight are now doing the rounds among locals. According to reports, a young man named Sandeep, who was in a car, got angry when a sheep came in his way. He then started arguing with a woman who was standing nearby.

"Can't the sheep see? You should have watched out!"

Sandeep arrogantly asked the woman, "Can't the sheep see?" The woman shot back, "It's an animal, it can't see. You should have been more careful while driving." This reply made the argument even more heated.

Foul and abusive language used against pregnant woman

That's when Sandeep and another youth with him, Nandu, started using foul and abusive language against the pregnant woman. They didn't even consider her condition and insulted her horribly. This act has made local residents extremely angry. As the fight was going on, people from neighbouring houses rushed to the spot. They surrounded Sandeep and gave him a piece of their mind. The locals were furious that the youths would behave this way with a pregnant woman.

The incident took place in the area under the Dharwad Suburban Police Station, and they are now gathering more details. Locals are insisting that legal action must be taken against the youths for publicly harassing a woman. Overall, what started as a small tiff over a simple reason has escalated to the point of a pregnant woman being insulted, leaving the local community very upset.

