Diploma student Aravind dies by suicide at Sanjay Gandhi Polytechnic College, Ballari, after alleged humiliation by principal and HOD. Students protest violently, demanding justice and accountability from college authorities.

Diploma students in Ballari have taken to the streets in protest following the tragic death of their classmate, Aravind, who allegedly took his own life after being humiliated by the college administration. The situation escalated after a memorial service, with angry students breaking tables and glass on campus to demand accountability from the college authorities. The incident has left the local community shocked and raised serious questions about student welfare in educational institutions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Incident at the College

Aravind, a resident of Guggarahatti, was a diploma student at Sanjay Gandhi Polytechnic College in Ballari. He was found hanging on Tuesday, and his death triggered widespread unrest on campus as students demanded justice. Reports indicate that earlier in the day, a fight broke out between some students. Following the altercation, Aravind’s parents were called to the college.

According to students, the principal and Head of Department (HOD) allegedly told Aravind’s parents, “We cannot keep students who get into fights like this. This is the last warning for your son.”

The students claim that Aravind, deeply humiliated by this incident, ended his life.

Also Read: Chennai Tragedy: Father Dies Over Daughter's Marriage Woes, She Ends Life a Day Later

Student Protests and Campus Chaos

Following the tragedy, students staged a protest outside the college, demanding that the administration take responsibility and appear at the scene to ensure justice for Aravind. The protest turned violent after the memorial service, with students breaking furniture and glass in anger at the perceived negligence of the college authorities.

Police from Brucepet Station were called to the campus to restore order. Officers recorded statements from the protesting students, though the college management has yet to issue any official statement regarding the incident.

Aravind’s Brother Speaks Out

Aravind’s brother, Ganesh, shared his family’s perspective on the tragic events.

“My parents were called to the college because of the fight. They were threatened that he wouldn't get admission next year. My mother even fell at the principal’s feet and begged for forgiveness. The principal showed no humanity towards my parents. My brother was so hurt by this that he took his own life,” Ganesh alleged.

The community continues to demand a thorough investigation into Aravind’s death, with calls for accountability from the college management and authorities to ensure student safety and welfare.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)

Also Read: Dowry Death in Bengaluru: Woman Found Dead, Husband on the Run After 'Harassment' Claims