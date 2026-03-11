A pregnant mother and her daughter from Sringeri are stranded in Kuwait due to the ongoing Gulf conflict. The family has appealed to the Central Government for urgent help to ensure their safe return to India.

In a worrying situation unfolding in Kuwait, a mother and her daughter from Sringeri town in Chikkamagaluru are stranded due to the ongoing war in the Gulf region. Flight services have been severely disrupted, leaving the family unable to return to India. The mother, who is seven months pregnant, had planned to travel back to India for her delivery, but her scheduled flight on March 8 was cancelled. The family is now appealing to the Central Government for urgent assistance to ensure their safe return.

Mother Seven Months Pregnant

The woman, currently stuck in Kuwait with her daughter, was due to deliver her child in India soon. The cancelled flight has heightened concerns for both her health and safety, as well as that of her unborn baby. With no immediate alternatives for travel, the family faces a tense wait, further compounded by the ongoing conflict in the Gulf.

Family Appeals for Government Intervention

The family in Sringeri is extremely anxious and has sent an urgent appeal to Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, requesting his intervention. JD(S) spokesperson Sudhakar Shetty, also from Sringeri, has written to the minister, emphasising the gravity of the situation. In his letter, he urged the government to take all necessary steps to ensure the mother and daughter are brought back safely.

Call for Immediate Action

Shetty also requested that Minister Kumaraswamy coordinate with the Indian Embassy in Kuwait to provide immediate assistance to the stranded family. Considering the woman’s health and the imminent delivery, local residents and the family are demanding swift action. The incident has sparked widespread concern in Sringeri, with many praying for the safe return of the mother and daughter, while also highlighting the plight of other Indians affected by the Gulf crisis.