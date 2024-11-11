Bengaluru: BMRCL unveils plans for new double-decker metro flyover in phase 3 expansion

BMRCL plans a new double-decker metro line for Bengaluru’s Phase 3 expansion, covering multiple routes like JP Nagar to Kempapura. The project includes three double-decker flyovers, advisory facilities, and central-state funding, with 44.65 km of land acquisition in progress across identified properties.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced plans for an additional double-decker metro line in the city as part of its Phase 3 expansion. Following the construction of the double-decker stretch between Ragigudda and Silk Board, BMRCL is set to begin work on this new line, which will be developed in multiple stages to cover strategic corridors across Bengaluru.

Preparing for this ambitious project, BMRCL has opened the tender process for the design of Phase 3's metro infrastructure. This new phase will include the construction of double-decker flyovers in three distinct corridors, enabling improved connectivity and easing traffic congestion across key areas in Bengaluru.

The planned construction will span several routes, with one major segment running from JP Nagar 4th Stage to Kempapura. Another significant addition includes new roadways extending from Hosahalli to Kadabagere. Moreover, double-decker elevated pathways, including elevated metro stations, ramps, and supporting road infrastructure, will be built between Summanahalli Cross and Kadabagere, as well as from JP Nagar Station to Nagarabhavi BDA Complex.

To ensure a smooth design and construction process, BMRCL has split the tender process into three stages. As part of this planning, BMRCL will receive advisory inputs for the establishment of critical facilities such as a depot, a skywalk, and a multi-modal transport hub near Peenya and Summanahalli, improving connectivity across various transit options in these regions.

The central government approved Phase 3 in August, green-lighting BMRCL’s initiative to further develop Bengaluru’s metro infrastructure. As part of the financial arrangement, the central government will cover the expenses for the central metro line’s construction. Meanwhile, the state government will bear the costs related to the double-decker flyover structure.

To facilitate this large-scale expansion, BMRCL has started the process of land acquisition, covering a total of 44.65 kilometres for the third phase. So far, around 299 properties have been identified along the proposed acquisition route. This marks a significant step in realizing Bengaluru’s metro development goals, as the project seeks to meet the city’s growing transportation needs.

