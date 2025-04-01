Sports

Mbappe vs Ronaldo: Debut season comparison of Real Madrid forwards

Kylian Mbappe's debut season at Real Madrid has been phenomenal and has matched Cristiano Ronaldo's tally from his first season at the club.

Image credits: Getty

Stats

He has scored 33 goals in 45 matches and been the stand out player for Los Blancos.

Image credits: Getty

Comparison

Ronaldo scored his 33 goals in just 35 matches, averaging 0.94 goals per game, whereas Mbappe has averaged 0.73 goals per game.

Image credits: Getty

Assists

Ronaldo provided 10 assists in his debut season, compared to Mbappe's five.

Image credits: Getty

Hattricks

Mbappe has had his share of memorable moments, including two hat-tricks against Manchester City and Real Valladolid.

Image credits: Getty

Can Mbappe surpass Ronaldo?

With over 16 games left to play this season, Mbappe has the potential to surpass Ronaldo's goal tally and continue to make his mark on the team.

Image credits: Getty

