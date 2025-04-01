Mbappe vs Ronaldo: Debut season comparison of Real Madrid forwards

Sports
Kylian Mbappe's debut season at Real Madrid has been phenomenal and has matched Cristiano Ronaldo's tally from his first season at the club.
He has scored 33 goals in 45 matches and been the stand out player for Los Blancos.
Ronaldo scored his 33 goals in just 35 matches, averaging 0.94 goals per game, whereas Mbappe has averaged 0.73 goals per game.
Ronaldo provided 10 assists in his debut season, compared to Mbappe's five.
Mbappe has had his share of memorable moments, including two hat-tricks against Manchester City and Real Valladolid.
With over 16 games left to play this season, Mbappe has the potential to surpass Ronaldo's goal tally and continue to make his mark on the team.
