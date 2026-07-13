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Yelahanka-Arasikere MEMU Train Service Starts Tomorrow: Check Route, Timings and 26 Station Stops
The new Yelahanka-Arasikere MEMU train service will begin from July 14, improving connectivity for daily commuters in Karnataka. The train will operate six days a week, covering 26 stations including Yeshwantpur, Tumakuru and Tiptur.
New MEMU Train to Improve Yelahanka-Arsikere Connectivity
Travelling between Yelahanka and Arsikere is set to become more convenient with the introduction of a new MEMU train service. The Railway Board has officially approved the service, which is expected to benefit thousands of daily commuters travelling between these two important railway stations.
The new MEMU train service will be available to passengers from 14 July (Tuesday), providing improved connectivity and a more convenient travel option for commuters.
Yelahanka-Arasikere MEMU Train Schedule And Timings
Train No. 66505 Yelahanka-Arasikere MEMU will depart from Yelahanka at 6:45 am every day and reach Arasikere at 11:00 am.
For the return journey, Train No. 66506 Arsikere-Yelahanka MEMU will depart from Arasikere at 2:10 pm and reach Yelahanka at 7:15 pm.
Weekly Operation And Coach Details
The new train service will consist of eight MEMU coaches. For the convenience of passengers, the train will operate regularly for six days a week, except Sundays.
Inaugural Special Train And Purpose Of the Service
A special inaugural train will be operated on 13 July (Monday) to officially launch the new service.
According to a release issued by South Western Railway (SWR), the service will provide an economical, comfortable, and reliable mode of transport for middle-class passengers travelling between Yelahanka, Yeshwantpur, Tumakuru, Tiptur, and Arsikere.
Improved Connectivity Between Major Stations
The new railway service will significantly improve connectivity between Bengaluru's outskirts and the surrounding rural areas.
The train departing from Yelahanka is expected to benefit thousands of daily wage earners by providing better access to major commercial hubs such as Yeshwantpur, Tumakuru, and Tiptur.
Complete List Of 26 Stations Along the Route
For the convenience of passengers, the train will halt at a total of 26 major and minor stations along its route. The stations covered by the service are as follows:
Kodigehalli, Yeshwantpur, Chikkabanavara, Gollahalli, Byranaikanahalli, Doddabele, Muddalinganahalli, Nidavanda, Dabaspet, Hirehalli, Kyathsandra, Tumakuru, Heggare Halt, Mallasandra, Gubbi, Nittur, Sampige Road, Ammasandra, Banasandra, Aralaguppe, Kardi, Banashankari Halt, Tiptur, Sri Sharadanagar, Honnavalli Road, and Adihalli.
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