A Talcher-Puri MEMU Passenger train derailed near Puri railway station in Odisha. The train was moving slowly, so no major damage or injuries were reported. Railway staff have started work to remove the derailed train.

MEMU Train Derails in Puri

The Talcher-Puri MEMU Passenger train derailed near Puri railway station in Odisha on Friday, with the incident occurring around 500 metres from the station near Platform No. 3.

The train was moving at a slow speed when the derailment occurred, due to which no major damage was reported.

No injuries have been reported in the incident. Railway staff and personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) reached the spot soon after the incident and brought the situation under control.

Work to remove the derailed train has commenced. The incident caused minor disruption to train movement in the area, while no other trains were affected.

Similar Incident in Rishikesh

Earlier in May, the Ujjain Express met with an accident near Yog Nagari Railway Station in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, on Monday night around 9:30 pm as three coaches of the train derailed.

The incident took place in the Khand Village area. Fortunately, no passengers were on board the train at the time of the accident, officials said.

Preliminary findings suggest that the train suffered a brake failure during routine maintenance. Several questions have been raised regarding the movement of the entire train. Allegedly, senior railway officials did not reach the spot for two and a half hours.

A large crowd gathered on the tracks after the accident. GRP (Government Railway Police) personnel took charge and cleared the people from the site. (ANI)