Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru motorist bites traffic police's hand during heated altercation (WATCH)

    In Bengaluru's Wilson Garden, a confrontation arose between a traffic policeman and a motorcyclist stopped for not wearing a helmet. The motorcyclist allegedly bit the policeman's hand during the altercation. The police intervened, leading to the biker's arrest and a formal complaint filed against him.

    Bengaluru motorist bites traffic police's hand during heated altercation (WATCH) vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 4:29 PM IST

    During an incident at Bengaluru’s Wilson Garden, tensions flared between a traffic policeman and a motorcyclist who was stopped for not wearing a helmet. The altercation took a violent turn when the biker allegedly bit the hand of the traffic policeman who questioned him about the safety violation.

    A user named @krjayathirtha posted the video on Platform X and wrote "A biker has threatened the video capturer to smash his phone for shooting him being helmetless, Bites the police's hand. Please make the police force strong". The video has gone viral on Twitter, with over 10K views. Since then, Netizens have also alleged that traffic police cannot snatch the biker's key.

    Bengaluru: Women resort to shoe fight for sliding BMTC bus window (WATCH)

    In the video,  According to eyewitnesses a traffic police officer, approached the motorcyclist to address the issue of riding without a helmet. However, instead of cooperating, the biker, whose identity remains undisclosed, reacted aggressively and resorted to violence.

    The situation escalated quickly, prompting nearby Hoysala personnel to intervene. The traffic police swiftly took the biker into custody following the assault on their colleague. In response to the incident, a formal complaint was lodged against the accused by the traffic police.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 4:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Family feud takes dark turn: 21-year-old woman accuses men of rape at Koppal in Karnataka, case filed vkp

    Family feud takes dark turn: 21-year-old woman accuses men of rape at Koppal in Karnataka, case filed

    Delhi Chalo: Karnataka farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar's wife suffers head injury in Madhya Pradesh vkp

    Delhi Chalo: Karnataka farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar’s wife suffers head injury in Madhya Pradesh

    Cabinet rank for 90 members in 9 months! Karnataka Congress govt under scrutiny for 'appeasement politics' vkp

    Cabinet rank for 90 members in 9 months! Karnataka Congress govt under scrutiny for 'appeasement politics'

    CM Siddaramaiah slams Amit Shah's empty-handed visit to Karnataka amidst drought relief delay

    CM Siddaramaiah slams Amit Shah's empty-handed visit to Karnataka amidst drought relief delay

    Fatal accident near Yeshwantpur: KSRTC bus and bike collision claims biker's life vkp

    Fatal accident near Yeshwantpur: KSRTC bus and bike collision claims biker's life

    Recent Stories

    Maldives to Thailand-7 cheapest International trips to take on V-Day RBA

    Maldives to Thailand-7 cheapest International trips to take on V-Day

    UEFA unwraps the official ball for the Champions League 2023-24 final osf

    UEFA unwraps the official ball for the Champions League 2023-24 final

    Geopolitical Chess: Assessing Putin's strategic moves in the ongoing Russia-West power play avv

    Geopolitical Chess: Assessing Putin's strategic moves in the ongoing Russia-West power play

    cricket Ex-Indian opener Aakash Chopra foresees Musheer Khan's ascendance beyond brother Sarfaraz osf

    Ex-Indian opener Aakash Chopra foresees Musheer Khan's ascendance beyond brother Sarfaraz

    After Qatar releases 8 jailed ex-Navy veterans, PM Modi to travel to Doha on February 14 after UAE visit

    PM Modi to visit Doha on February 14 after Qatar releases 8 jailed ex-navy veterans

    Recent Videos

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon