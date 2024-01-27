Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru Metro: Temporary disruption of service along MG Road to Baiyappanahalli over technical glitch

    Bengaluru's metro commuters face challenges as a technical glitch halts Purple line services between MG Road and Baiyappanahalli stations. BMRCL assures a prompt resolution within the hour, impacting the stretch from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield temporarily. Green route services continue unaffected.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 27, 2024, 10:00 AM IST

    In the early hours of this morning, commuters on Bengaluru's metro system found themselves in a challenging situation as a sudden technical glitch on the Purple line brought train services to a halt between MG Road and Baiyappanahalli stations.

    Passengers waiting at various metro stations along the route were left stranded as the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is working to address the technical problem. BMRCL has assured commuters that they are committed to resolving the issue promptly and expects to have the metro service back on track within the next hour.

    The disruption has led to a significant variation in metro train services along the Purple Line, with the interruption in service expected to last up to one hour. Currently, the operational train services are limited to the stretch between MG Road and Challaghatta, while the section from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield (Kadugodi) is temporarily unavailable.

    BMRCL staff is actively engaged in fixing the technical hurdle, and passengers are advised to check for real-time updates on service restoration. Despite the inconvenience caused by the disruption, metro services on the green line remain unaffected.

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2024, 10:19 AM IST
