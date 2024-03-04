Bengaluru: BMRCL announces extension of Whitefield station for smoother reversing of trains

Bangalore Metro Railway Corporation (BMRCL) is extending the purple metro line by 588 meters from Whitefield station, enhancing operational efficiency. The project awarded to M. Venkatarao Infra Project Pvt. Ltd. aims to improve connectivity without adding new stations. The Whitefield depot's third line is also extended by 28 meters to meet increased demands.

The Bangalore Metro Railway Corporation (BMRCL) has announced plans to extend the metro line on the purple route by 588 meters from the current Whitefield station. This expansion aims to enhance the smooth movement of metro trains on the Purple Line, catering to the growing transportation needs in the area.

The extension project has been awarded to M. Venkatarao Infra Project Pvt. Ltd. and is expected to be commissioned soon, facilitating better connectivity across the city. Currently spanning 43.49 kilometres from Whitefield in the east to Challaghatta in the west, the purple route will see a slight extension up to Whitefield's Belattur Colony. Although no new station is planned at this stage, the extension will facilitate easier operations for metro trains, especially in terms of reversing at the station.



In addition to the extension, the Whitefield depot's third line is being extended by 28 meters to accommodate the increased operational demands. The overall route is being widened to ensure smoother transit for commuters. BMRCL initiated the tender process for this project last October, and the contractor has been instructed to complete the expansion work within the next one-and-a-half years.