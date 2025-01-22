Bengaluru: Congress leader allegedly collects Rs 3.45 lakh on Rs 45,000 loan, harasses borrower for more

In Bengaluru's Chandra Layout, a Congress leader and her daughter lent ₹45,000 to a laborer, charging 45% interest. Despite repaying ₹3.45 lakh, they harassed him for more, sent rowdies to his house, and assaulted him. A police case has been filed.

A shocking incident has come to light in Kamalanagar, Chandra Layout, where a labourer has been harassed and assaulted over a small loan of ₹45,000. The lender, identified as Mumtaz, and her daughter Seema, allegedly charged exorbitant interest on the loan, forcing the borrower into financial distress. Despite repaying a staggering ₹3.45 lakh over three years, the harassment continued.

The victim, Tahir Kharam, a daily wage worker, had borrowed ₹45,000 from Mumtaz in 2022 during a time of financial difficulty. Unaware of the severe implications, he agreed to an interest rate of 45%. Over the next three years, Mumtaz and her daughter reportedly extracted over ₹3.45 lakh from Tahir, an amount nearly eight times the original loan.

When Tahir could no longer sustain the high-interest payments, he leased his small house to pay off the debt. Despite clearing the principal amount and more, Mumtaz and Seema demanded additional interest and resorted to threats and violence when Tahir failed to comply.

The situation escalated when Mumtaz and Seema allegedly sent rowdies to Tahir’s house to intimidate him. The rowdies reportedly created a ruckus, assaulted him, and verbally abused him in the presence of his family. When Tahir resisted, the mother-daughter duo arrived at the scene, used foul language, and physically attacked him.

The assault left Tahir unconscious, and he had to be hospitalized. Despite being in the hospital, he received threatening calls from Mumtaz and Seema, who used obscene language and demanded further payments.

According to sources, Mumtaz and Seema are known for running an illegal moneylending business in Kamalanagar, Nagarabhavi, and Vijayanagar areas of Bengaluru. They reportedly provide loans at weekly repayment terms with exorbitant interest rates. If borrowers fail to repay, the duo compounds the loan and adds steep penalties, trapping them in a vicious cycle of debt.

Distressed by the continuous harassment and violence, Tahir’s wife filed a complaint with the Chandra Layout police station. The complaint highlighted the physical assault, verbal abuse, and threats faced by Tahir and his family.

Police are currently investigating the case, and locals have urged authorities to take strict action against the illegal moneylending practices in the area.

Latest Videos