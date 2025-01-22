Bengaluru: Two MES school boys go missing in Jayanagar, police launch search operation

Two boys, Praveen and Ravi, students of MES School in Jayanagar, went missing near Nakalu Bande, Bengaluru. They were found near the Jayanagar bus stand after a police search. This incident highlights growing concerns, with four children missing in the area over the past month.

In a troubling incident, two young boys, Praveen and Ravi, went missing from Jayanagar’s 3rd Phase area near Nakalu Bande on Saturday. The boys, who were playing near their homes, have not been seen since. This has raised alarm among residents and authorities, prompting a swift search operation by the police.

Praveen, a 7th-standard student at MES School in Jayanagar, is the son of Vidyashree and Mahesh. His companion, Ravi, is a 9th standard student at the same school. The Tilak Nagar Police Station has registered a case and initiated an investigation into their disappearance.



Bengaluru: Congress leader allegedly collects Rs 3.45 lakh on Rs 45,000 loan, harasses borrower for more

This incident comes amidst growing concerns, as it marks the fourth case of children going missing in the area over the past month.

Fortunately, after an intense search, the two boys were found near the Jayanagar bus stand, bringing relief to their families and the community. The police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding their disappearance to ensure the safety of children in the neighbourhood.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. The police have assured the public that they are committed to ensuring the safety of all children in the area.

Latest Videos