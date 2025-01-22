Karnataka govt announces Rs 3 lakh compensation to families of 14 victims in Karwar, Sindhanur accidents

The Karnataka government has announced Rs. 3 lakh compensation for the families of 14 victims who died in separate accidents in Uttara Kannada and Raichur districts. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the need for safer driving, while former CM Bommai urged better road infrastructure and government support.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 1:37 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 1:41 PM IST

14 people lost their lives in two separate accidents in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada and Raichur districts. The state government has announced compensation for the families of the deceased, and free treatment for those injured in the incidents. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that each family would receive a compensation of Rs. 3 lakh following the heart-wrenching accidents.

The first incident occurred near Yellapur in Uttara Kannada district, where 10 people from Savanur taluk, Haveri district, tragically died in a lorry accident near Arabail. Several others were injured in this accident and are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital. The second accident, which occurred near Sindhanur in Raichur district, claimed the lives of four people, including three students.

In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shared the government's decision to provide a compensation of Rs. 3 lakh to the families of the victims. He further emphasized that arrangements would be made for free medical treatment for the injured. Expressing his grief, he acknowledged that the accidents were caused by speeding, carelessness, and a lack of caution on the road. Siddaramaiah urged citizens to drive safely and adhere to traffic rules to prevent such accidents in the future.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also expressed his sorrow over the incidents. He extended his condolences to the families of the victims, calling the deaths a "heartbreaking" tragedy. Bommai demanded that the state government take immediate action to provide appropriate compensation to the families of the deceased and cover the medical expenses of those injured. He also prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased souls and strength for their grieving families.

Bommai further highlighted the need for better road infrastructure in the state. He pointed out that inadequate roads, rash driving, fatigue, and violations of traffic rules are often the primary causes of such fatal accidents. He urged authorities to prioritize road safety measures to prevent the loss of precious lives.

