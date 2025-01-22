Bengaluru: Man wearing helmet steals 3 cows worth Rs 2 lakh in Chamrajpet; 1 arrested

Three cows worth Rs 2 lakh were stolen from a farmer in Chamrajpet, Bengaluru, by a thief wearing a helmet. The theft, captured on CCTV, occurred on January 15. The police registered an FIR, arrested one suspect, and recovered one cow. The investigation is ongoing.

Bengaluru: Man wearing helmet steals 3 cows worth Rs 2 lakh in Chamrajpet; 1 arrested vkp
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 11:41 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 11:41 AM IST

In a shocking incident, three cows valued at Rs 2 lakh were stolen from a farmer in Chamrajpet, Bengaluru. The theft occurred on January 15, when the thief, disguised with a helmet, managed to steal the cows without raising suspicion. The incident was caught on CCTV, revealing the thief's cunning tactics.

The cows were stolen from a farm in the Amruthahalli police station area, where the farmer, Kariappa, had tied them up. It took Kariappa three days of searching to finally file a complaint at the Amruthahalli police station. On January 19, based on his complaint, the police registered an FIR and began investigating the case seriously.



The police soon arrested one of the suspects involved in the theft and are continuing their search for the other accomplices. The authorities are also gathering information to uncover the motive behind the crime. In a recent development, one of the stolen cows has been found and tied up at the police station.

Authorities have expressed their commitment to solving the case and ensuring that justice is served to the victim. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are making every effort to trace the remaining thieves.

