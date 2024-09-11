Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Man arrested for harassing women in parks and streets

    Pandudorai from Tamil Nadu was arrested in Bengaluru for harassing women in parks and streets. CCTV footage and victim complaints led to his arrest by Chennammanakere Achukattu police. He targeted women during his work breaks, leading to multiple reports of harassment.

    Bengaluru Man arrested for harassing women in parks and streets vkp
    First Published Sep 11, 2024

    In Bengaluru, a man has been arrested after being caught on CCTV harassing women in parks and busy streets. The individual, identified as Pandudorai from Tamil Nadu, had been targeting women and young girls while roaming around the city during his work breaks.

    Pandudorai, who came to Bengaluru seeking employment, was seen touching and molesting women walking alone in the Achukattu area. His inappropriate behaviour was reported by several victims, leading to an investigation by the Chennammanakere Achukattu police.

    Meanwhile, Pandudorai reportedly harassed and misbehaved with women found alone in the parks and busy streets of Bengaluru. Many women were tired of his harassment. If they wanted to file a complaint with the police, they would not know how to proceed without any information about him. However, the police have now seen the harassment of this perverted individual on CCTV and arrested him.

    The police were alerted to Pandudorai’s actions through CCTV footage installed in various parts of the city. This footage played a crucial role in identifying and apprehending him. Victims who had experienced his harassment also filed complaints at the local police station, which led to his arrest.

    The authorities have registered a case against Pandudorai at the Chennammanakere Achukattu police station. 

