Bengaluru: Man arrested for harassing women in parks and streets

In Bengaluru, a man has been arrested after being caught on CCTV harassing women in parks and busy streets. The individual, identified as Pandudorai from Tamil Nadu, had been targeting women and young girls while roaming around the city during his work breaks.

Pandudorai, who came to Bengaluru seeking employment, was seen touching and molesting women walking alone in the Achukattu area. His inappropriate behaviour was reported by several victims, leading to an investigation by the Chennammanakere Achukattu police.



The police were alerted to Pandudorai’s actions through CCTV footage installed in various parts of the city. This footage played a crucial role in identifying and apprehending him. Victims who had experienced his harassment also filed complaints at the local police station, which led to his arrest.

The authorities have registered a case against Pandudorai at the Chennammanakere Achukattu police station.

