Cisco Stock Edges Lower Ahead Of Q2 Earnings As Wall Street Forecasts End To Revenue Slump: Retail Remains Bearish

Shares of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) edged lower by 0.5% in Wednesday’s mid-day trade as investors await the second-quarter (Q2) earnings of the digital communications giant.

Cisco is scheduled to report its latest earnings after the markets close on Wednesday.

FinChat data shows that the company is estimated to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the quarter, compared to an EPS of $0.84 during the same period last year.

On the revenue front, Cisco is expected to post $13.87 billion on its topline during the second quarter, finally registering an increase in growth after four consecutive quarters of downward-sloping growth.

Meanwhile, Cisco’s stock tells a different story – it is currently hovering around a more than two-year high. It is currently $0.30 away from climbing back to its Sept. 2000 highs.

Earlier in January, Exane BNP Paribas analyst Karl Ackerman upgraded Cisco ‘Outperform’ with a price target of $72. In their note, Ackerman said there are “several catalysts ahead” for Cisco that would drive the company’s revenue and earnings growth.

The brokerage noted that 2025 will be the year when ethernet starts to flourish again — this is in part due to the surge in artificial intelligence (AI) networks, it added. One of these encouraging signs is the growing presence of Cisco’s networking switches at Meta Platforms Inc. (META).

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the Cisco stock was in the ‘bearish’ (30/100) territory, worsening from a day ago. Message volumes were in the ‘high’ levels at the time of writing.

CSCO sentiment and message volume February 12, 2025, as of 2:30 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Cisco’s stock has been on an uptrend recently, rising by nearly 39% in the past six months. Its gains over the past year have been relatively moderate, at almost 25%.

