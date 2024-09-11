Bengaluru: Kannadathi actor Kiran Raj injured in accident near Kengeri; Undergoing treatment

Kannada actor Kiran Raj, known for his role in Kannadathi, was injured in a road accident near Kengeri on September 10. He is stable and receiving treatment. His executive producer, also in the car, escaped unhurt. Fans are sending prayers for his recovery.

Popular Kannada television actor Kiran Raj, known for his role as Harsha in the serial Kannadathi, was involved in a road accident near Kengeri on September 10. The incident took place when the actor's car collided with a divider while travelling on Kengeri Road in the early morning hours.

Kiran Raj, who has gained a significant following for his performances on TV and social media, sustained injuries to his chest in the accident. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Kengeri, where he is currently receiving treatment. The actor’s condition is stable, and further updates on his recovery are awaited.

According to reports, Kiran was driving a black Mercedes-Benz at the time of the accident. His executive producer was also present in the car but escaped unscathed, thanks to wearing a seat belt. It remains unclear whether Kiran himself was wearing a seat belt during the collision.

Kiran Raj, known for his dynamic performances and punchy dialogues, has a massive fan following on social media. He has not only made his mark in Kannada serials but has also acted in Hindi television shows. After his successful run in Kannadathi, Kiran recently completed shooting for his upcoming film Rani, which is set for release soon. The actor had been travelling extensively for the movie’s promotion at the time of the accident.

The news of the accident and a photo of Kiran Raj in the hospital have gone viral on social media, with fans expressing concern and sending prayers for his speedy recovery.

As of now, there are no confirmed details about how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the accident or the exact cause of the crash. However, Kiran Raj had a narrow escape. More information is expected as the investigation into the incident continues.

