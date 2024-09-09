Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru, Mysuru have pollution levels 5 times above WHO guidelines: Greenpeace report

    A Greenpeace India report reveals that major cities in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and Mysuru, face severe air pollution, exceeding WHO guidelines for particulate matter. The study found elevated pollution levels in several southern cities, highlighting a need for enhanced pollution control measures.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 12:15 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

    A recent report by Greenpeace India reveals that air quality in Karnataka’s major cities Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and Mysuru has significantly worsened due to rising pollution levels. According to the 'Spare the Air 2' report, these cities, along with others in South India, have surpassed the World Health Organization's (WHO) guidelines for particulate matter, including PM2.5 and PM10.

    The study analyzed air quality data from ten major cities in South India, finding that Hyderabad, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Kochi, Mangaluru, Amravati, Vijayawada, Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Puducherry all exceeded the revised WHO standards for particulate matter. Akanksha Singh, the lead researcher of the report, emphasized that the current measures to control pollution are insufficient. “More effort is required,” she said. “Clean air is everyone’s right.”

    The report highlights severe pollution levels in several cities:
    - Mangaluru’s air pollution is seven times higher than the WHO standard for PM2.5.
    - Bengaluru and Mysuru have PM10 levels that are five times above the WHO guideline.

    The findings challenge the myth that southern cities are cleaner compared to others in India. Avinash Chanchal, campaign manager at Greenpeace India, stressed the need for comprehensive and long-term pollution control strategies. “It’s a wake-up call for the governments of southern cities. We must address pollution from vehicles, power plants, industries, waste, and construction,” he said.

    India’s most polluted cities
    1. Hyderabad
    2. Chennai
    3. Visakhapatnam
    4. Kochi
    5. Mangaluru
    6. Amravati
    7. Vijayawada
    8. Bengaluru
    9. Mysuru
    10. Puducherry

