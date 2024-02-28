Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Man arrested for cheating over 250 women through fake matrimony profile

    Naresh Puri Goswami, a resident of Bengaluru, was arrested for duping over 250 women on matrimonial websites by posing as a customs officer. He deceived them with a decades-old photo, targeting vulnerable individuals, and extorted money under false pretences. The victims span multiple states, and authorities caution against potential further cases.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 3:10 PM IST

    A man from Bengaluru has been apprehended for duping over 250 women by fabricating a false identity on matrimonial websites. Exploiting the trust of hopeful singles seeking companionship, the culprit resorted to deceit, leaving a trail of broken hearts and shattered dreams.

    The accused, identified as Naresh Puri Goswami, employed a cunning strategy by posting a photo of himself taken 25 years ago, misleading unsuspecting women. Operating under the guise of an airport customs officer, he preyed on vulnerable individuals, including widows and divorcees, to perpetrate fraudulent marriages.

    Deceptive matrimony in Karnataka: Shimoga man recounts unfortunate fraudulent marriage

    Goswami's modus operandi involved initiating conversations with his victims through matrimonial platforms, fostering a sense of connection and commitment. However, his true intentions were revealed when he would fabricate excuses, such as forgetting his wallet at home or needing funds for a ticket reservation, to extort money from his unsuspecting victims.

    The extent of Goswami's deception is staggering, with victims hailing from various parts of the country, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. Despite the arrest of the perpetrator by the Bengaluru City Railway Police, authorities warn that additional cases of exploitation may still surface.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 3:10 PM IST
