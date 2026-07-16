A 22-year-old fourth-year law student died after battling critical injuries for over 48 hours following a stabbing attack in Bengaluru's Kodihalli. The attack was allegedly carried out by the brother of a man whose marriage proposal she had rejected. Two brothers have been arrested, and the case has now been converted to murder following her death.

A 22-year-old fourth-year law student, Amrutha, died on Tuesday evening after fighting for her life for more than 48 hours following a stabbing attack in Bengaluru's Kodihalli area. She had been admitted to hospital in critical condition after the incident on July 13 but could not survive despite treatment.

Police reveal motive behind attack

According to the preliminary police investigation, Amrutha, Dhanush G and his younger brother Surya G were from the same locality. Their families became acquainted during religious gatherings, where Amrutha and Dhanush developed a friendship that later turned into a relationship, according to a report by the Times of India.

Police said the relationship ended after Amrutha allegedly discovered that Dhanush had not told her he had previously been married, divorced and had a child. Feeling betrayed, she ended the relationship and refused to continue any further contact.

Scroll to load tweet…

Medical College Student Killed in Knife Attack in UP's Pilibhit, Police Probe One-Sided Love

Attack outside her home

Investigators said Surya was upset over Amrutha's decision and had allegedly threatened her earlier that he won't spare her allegedly over refusing his brother's love, the TOI report added. On July 13, an argument reportedly broke out at her house in Kodihalli on HAL Road.

During the confrontation, Surya allegedly stabbed Amrutha in the chest and back before trying to escape. Local residents caught him and alerted the police, while her family rushed her to hospital for emergency treatment.

Murder case after victim's death

Following Amrutha's death, the JB Nagar police converted the case to murder. Both Dhanush and Surya have been arrested and are being questioned as part of the investigation.

Police are continuing to collect evidence and record statements to establish the full sequence of events. Further investigation is underway.

Meerut Woman Kills Sister-in-Law Over Suspected Affair with Husband, Arrested