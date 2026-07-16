A 45-year-old anaesthesiologist was found stabbed to death in his Dharwad home, and his eight-year-old son was discovered with severe stab wounds. Police have arrested the doctor's wife for interrogation, as preliminary investigations suggest no outsider entered the apartment and point towards a possible domestic quarrel.

A 45-year-old anaesthesiologist was found stabbed to death inside his home, while his eight-year-old son was found with severe stab injuries in another room, at their apartment complex in Karnataka’s Dharwad. As authorities look into what they believe may be a case involving a domestic quarrel, police have arrested the doctor's wife for interrogation. The deceased was identified as Dr Kiran Honnannanavar, an anaesthesiologist at Dharwad’s Chirayu Hospital.

Honnannanavar was fatally stabbed at his home on Wednesday night, according to news agency ANI. His eight-year-old kid was also discovered inside the home with serious injuries, according to the police. The kid is presently receiving treatment after being sent to a private hospital. Police have opened an inquiry into the event and filed a case.

In the meantime, ophthalmologist Dr. Priyanka Katanahalli, the wife of Dr. Kiran, has been arrested by the police for interrogation in relation to the case. According to a preliminary inquiry, no outsider is thought to have entered the flat, according to Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar.

According to the police commissioner, the apartment is part of a highly secured residential complex, and investigators believe only three people, the husband, wife and their son, were inside the flat when the incident occurred, NDTV reported.

The commissioner added that Dr. Priyanka has been making "inconsistent" and "unusual" remarks and is presently in a condition of shock. In order to determine the motivation for the crime, investigators spoke with members of both families and confirmed her account of what happened. NDTV reports that Dr. Kiran's family members attempted to call him many times during the day but were unsuccessful. His wife apparently informed them that he was sleeping and then that he had left.

Growing suspicious after he remained unreachable until evening, his family members went to the apartment themselves. They allegedly found Dr Kiran lying in a pool of blood inside one room, while the couple’s injured son was found in another room. Police said the child was still breathing when officers arrived and was immediately shifted to the hospital.

Investigators said there were no immediate indications that anyone from outside had entered the apartment complex. The building is equipped with CCTV surveillance, and forensic teams were examining footage along with other evidence collected from the scene.

An investigation into the case is underway.