The Karnataka government is set to introduce the Karnataka Apartment Bill 2026 to protect apartment owners' rights, strengthen RWAs, regulate builders, improve maintenance transparency and establish a uniform legal framework for apartment governance.

In a significant move aimed at safeguarding the rights of apartment owners and residents across Karnataka, the state government is preparing to introduce a comprehensive new law to regulate apartment ownership, maintenance and management. The proposed legislation seeks to address long-standing disputes between builders and residents, eliminate legal ambiguities, and establish a uniform governance framework for apartment communities across the state.

As part of the consultation process, the government has organised a high-level public meeting today to gather feedback on the draft Karnataka Apartment (Ownership & Maintenance) Bill, 2026 before it is finalised and implemented.

Public Consultation To Be Held In ,Bengaluru

The consultation meeting will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium auditorium in Bengaluru. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda will lead the discussions. Representatives of apartment owners' associations and Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) from across the state have been invited to participate and share their suggestions on the proposed legislation.

What Is the Karnataka Apartment (Ownership & Maintenance) Bill, 2026?

The proposed legislation aims to establish a comprehensive legal framework governing the ownership, maintenance and transfer of apartments in Karnataka. It is expected to simplify the legal process of selling, transferring and inheriting apartments while ensuring greater accountability in apartment management.

One of the key objectives of the Bill is to reduce government intervention in the day-to-day functioning of apartment associations. Instead, it seeks to strengthen the role of Residents' Welfare Associations by increasing their responsibilities and ensuring greater transparency in the utilisation of maintenance funds.

Key Highlights Of the Draft Bill

The primary objective of the Bill is to eliminate the confusion arising from registering apartment projects under different laws and replace it with a single, uniform system of governance.

Legal Protection For Apartment Owners

Apartment owners will receive legal, undivided ownership rights over the land, as well as common areas such as lifts, swimming pools, gardens and other shared facilities.

Stricter Financial Accountability

The Bill proposes a regulated financial framework governing funds handled by builders. It introduces stricter provisions to ensure the transparent utilisation of maintenance charges and corpus funds collected from residents.

Mandatory Transfer Of Management

Builders will be legally required to hand over the complete administration of the apartment complex, along with civic amenities, official records, approvals, layout plans and other relevant documents, to the Residents' Welfare Association immediately after the completion of the project.

Separate Grievance Redressal Mechanism

A dedicated statutory grievance redressal forum will be established to resolve disputes relating to parking, property ownership, maintenance and infrastructure between builders, apartment owners and management committees in a time-bound manner.

Responsibilities Of Apartment Owners

The proposed law also places several responsibilities on apartment owners to ensure better community living.

Every apartment owner must comply with the by-laws of the Residents' Welfare Association.

Common areas must be used only for their designated purpose and must not be encroached upon or misused in a manner that inconveniences other residents.

Owners must pay the monthly maintenance charges fixed by the association on time.

No owner will be permitted to carry out unauthorised structural alterations or construction that could compromise the safety or stability of the building.

If an owner undertakes any illegal construction or alteration, the association will have the authority to issue a notice.

If the violation is not rectified within the stipulated period, the association will be empowered under the law to remove the unauthorised construction.

Bill To Be Finalised After Public Feedback

Disputes over apartment ownership, maintenance responsibilities and the transfer of management from builders to residents have remained a persistent issue across Karnataka for several years. Residents' groups have consistently demanded a dedicated law to address these concerns and provide greater legal clarity.

The state government has said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will personally hear the concerns and suggestions raised by apartment owners and residents during today's consultation. The Karnataka Apartment (Ownership & Maintenance) Bill, 2026 will be finalised only after incorporating constructive feedback received from stakeholders before being introduced for implementation.