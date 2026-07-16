The Karnataka government has begun the recruitment process for 15,000 teaching posts by issuing draft rules. The recruitment covers primary, high school, physical education and computer science teachers, with public feedback invited before finalisation.
In a major boost to the state's public education system, the Karnataka government has officially initiated the long-awaited recruitment process for 15,000 teaching posts in government schools. The move, which has been pending for several years, is expected to address the shortage of teachers across primary and secondary schools. As the first step, the government has issued draft recruitment rules and invited public feedback before finalising the recruitment process.
Draft Recruitment Rules Issued
The government has published the Karnataka Education Department Services (Public Education Department) (Recruitment for Certain Teaching Posts) (Special) Rules, 2026, laying down the framework for the recruitment drive.
The vacancies include Primary School Teachers, Graduate Primary School Teachers, Physical Education Teachers (Grade I and Grade II), High School Assistant Teachers, and a newly created cadre of Computer Science Teachers.
To oversee the recruitment process, the government has constituted a 16-member examination authority headed by the Commissioner of School Education.
Selection Process
According to the draft notification, candidates will be selected through a competitive examination. The final merit list will be prepared based on a weighted average of marks obtained in the competitive examination, the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and the candidates' academic qualifications.
Applicants must secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each paper of the competitive examination to qualify.
The examination will be conducted in both Kannada and English.
Age Eligibility
Candidates must be at least 21 years of age to apply.
The upper age limit has been fixed as follows:
- General category: 38 years
- Categories 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B: 41 years
- Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Category 1 and Persons with Disabilities: 43 years
Examination Pattern
The draft notification states that the competitive examination will consist of both objective-type (multiple-choice) and descriptive questions.
Government Invites Public Suggestions
The state government has invited objections and suggestions from the public on the draft recruitment rules. Stakeholders can submit their feedback within 15 days from the date of publication of the gazette notification.
Suggestions and objections should be addressed to:
The Additional Chief Secretary
School Education and Literacy Department
6th Floor, Multi-storeyed Building
Dr B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi
Bengaluru – 560001
Breakdown Of Vacancies
The 15,000 teaching posts have been distributed as follows:
- Primary School Teachers (Classes 1-5): 900
- Graduate Primary School Teachers (Classes 6-8): 8,500
- High School Assistant Teachers: 4,500
- Computer Science Teachers: 500
- Physical Education Teachers (Classes 1-8): 150
- Physical Education Teachers (High School): 450
Regional Distribution Of Posts
Of the total 15,000 vacancies, 6,967 posts have been earmarked for the Kalyana Karnataka region, while the remaining 8,033 posts will be filled in the non-Kalyana Karnataka region.
The recruitment drive is expected to significantly strengthen the teaching workforce in government schools and improve the quality of education across Karnataka once the recruitment process is completed.