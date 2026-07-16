The Karnataka government has begun the recruitment process for 15,000 teaching posts by issuing draft rules. The recruitment covers primary, high school, physical education and computer science teachers, with public feedback invited before finalisation.

In a major boost to the state's public education system, the Karnataka government has officially initiated the long-awaited recruitment process for 15,000 teaching posts in government schools. The move, which has been pending for several years, is expected to address the shortage of teachers across primary and secondary schools. As the first step, the government has issued draft recruitment rules and invited public feedback before finalising the recruitment process.

Draft Recruitment Rules Issued

The government has published the Karnataka Education Department Services (Public Education Department) (Recruitment for Certain Teaching Posts) (Special) Rules, 2026, laying down the framework for the recruitment drive.

The vacancies include Primary School Teachers, Graduate Primary School Teachers, Physical Education Teachers (Grade I and Grade II), High School Assistant Teachers, and a newly created cadre of Computer Science Teachers.

To oversee the recruitment process, the government has constituted a 16-member examination authority headed by the Commissioner of School Education.

Selection Process

According to the draft notification, candidates will be selected through a competitive examination. The final merit list will be prepared based on a weighted average of marks obtained in the competitive examination, the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and the candidates' academic qualifications.

Applicants must secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each paper of the competitive examination to qualify.

The examination will be conducted in both Kannada and English.

Age Eligibility

Candidates must be at least 21 years of age to apply.

The upper age limit has been fixed as follows:

General category: 38 years

Categories 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B: 41 years

Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Category 1 and Persons with Disabilities: 43 years

Examination Pattern

The draft notification states that the competitive examination will consist of both objective-type (multiple-choice) and descriptive questions.

Government Invites Public Suggestions

The state government has invited objections and suggestions from the public on the draft recruitment rules. Stakeholders can submit their feedback within 15 days from the date of publication of the gazette notification.

Suggestions and objections should be addressed to:

The Additional Chief Secretary

School Education and Literacy Department

6th Floor, Multi-storeyed Building

Dr B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi

Bengaluru – 560001

Breakdown Of Vacancies

The 15,000 teaching posts have been distributed as follows:

Primary School Teachers (Classes 1-5): 900

Graduate Primary School Teachers (Classes 6-8): 8,500

High School Assistant Teachers: 4,500

Computer Science Teachers: 500

Physical Education Teachers (Classes 1-8): 150

Physical Education Teachers (High School): 450

Regional Distribution Of Posts

Of the total 15,000 vacancies, 6,967 posts have been earmarked for the Kalyana Karnataka region, while the remaining 8,033 posts will be filled in the non-Kalyana Karnataka region.

The recruitment drive is expected to significantly strengthen the teaching workforce in government schools and improve the quality of education across Karnataka once the recruitment process is completed.