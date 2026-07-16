A delivery executive was arrested in Bengaluru's Indiranagar after two women used a hidden camera to record him allegedly stealing their undergarments. Police arrested the accused based on the footage, and he was later released on bail.

In a bizarre incident reported from Bengaluru's Indiranagar, a man accused of repeatedly stealing women's undergarments left out to dry has been arrested after two young women gathered evidence using a hidden camera. Frustrated by the repeated thefts, the women conducted their own surveillance, recorded the accused allegedly committing the theft and handed the footage over to the police, leading to his arrest.

Accused Identified As Delivery Executive

The arrested man has been identified as Abdul Hussein, a native of Assam. According to the police, he had allegedly been stealing women's undergarments from a house in the Indiranagar area over the past few days.

The repeated incidents prompted the women living in the house to investigate the matter themselves after noticing that their undergarments were repeatedly disappearing overnight.

Hidden Camera Captures the Theft

Police said Abdul Hussein works as a delivery executive for an online commerce company in Bengaluru. Suspecting that someone was repeatedly stealing their undergarments, the women purchased a hidden camera online and installed it outside their house.

As expected, the accused allegedly returned to the house during the night. The hidden camera captured him taking the undergarments and leaving the spot.

The women then approached the Indiranagar Police Station and lodged a complaint along with the video footage. Based on the evidence, the police identified and arrested the accused. He was later produced before a court and has since been released on bail.

Undergarments Went Missing Overnight

According to the victims' complaint, their undergarments had gone missing on two occasions. They also told the police that the missing garments would mysteriously reappear at the same spot the following morning.

This unusual pattern led them to suspect that the person responsible was living in the neighbourhood. Acting on their suspicion, they installed the hidden camera, which ultimately helped identify the accused.

Police are continuing their investigation into the case.