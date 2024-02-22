Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru nightmare: Minors detained in connection with assault on Manipur-based woman in Koramangala

    A 25-year-old woman from Manipur was molested and assaulted by four minors in Bengaluru's Koramangala neighbourhood. She and her male friend were attacked while returning home late at night. Passersby intervened, leading to the apprehension of the attackers, who were minors. The bystander assisted the victims in filing a complaint and seeking medical help.

    Bengaluru nightmare: Minors detained in connection with assault on Manipur-based woman in Koramangala
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 5:11 PM IST

    A distressing incident occurred late Saturday night, where a 25-year-old woman from Manipur was reportedly molested and assaulted by a group of four minors near the regional passport office in Bengaluru's Koramangala neighbourhood. The incident took place as the woman, identified as Leina (name changed), and her male friend, referred to as Mijao, were returning from a dumping yard close to the passport office around 1:30 am.

    According to Leina's account to the police, the group of boys began harassing her as they were passing by a building. Trying to defend herself, she pushed them away and raised an alarm. However, the situation quickly escalated as the four boys physically attacked her, causing injuries to her face and resulting in bleeding from her nose and mouth. Her friend also faced assault when he intervened to protect her.

    Fortunately, passersby intervened and managed to apprehend one of the attackers, who was subsequently handed over to the police. The authorities later succeeded in apprehending the remaining three suspects. All four boys involved in the incident are said to be between the ages of 16 and 17 years.

    A senior police officer stated that due to the suspects being minors, their statements were recorded, and they were subsequently released to their homes. However, further actions will be taken as the investigation progresses.

    Following the assault, a compassionate gesture was extended by a bystander who assisted Leina, her friend, and the apprehended minor to a nearby police station. The bystander helped them in filing a complaint and later accompanied the duo to a hospital for medical assistance.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2024, 5:11 PM IST
