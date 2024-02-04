Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Kendriya Vidyalaya IISC receives bomb threat, investigation underway

    The Kendriya Vidyalaya IISC in Bengaluru faced a bomb threat via email from sahukarisrinuvasarao65@gmail.com, indicating an imminent explosion at 10:20 am. Swift action involved local police and a bomb squad conducting a thorough search. Principal Amritbala filed a complaint, and authorities are actively investigating the origin of the threatening email.

    First Published Feb 4, 2024, 8:27 AM IST

    The Kendriya Vidyalaya IISC in Bengaluru has received a bomb threat via email, raising immediate alarms and prompting a thorough investigation by the authorities. The email, sent from the address sahukarisrinuvasarao65@gmail.com, explicitly stated that a bomb had been planted within the school premises, set to explode at 10:20 am.

    The educational institution swiftly responded to the threat by involving the local police and bomb squad, who thoroughly inspected the premises to ensure the safety of students and staff. The situation's urgency led to a meticulous search for any potential explosive devices.

    Kendriya Vidyalaya Principal, Amritbala, filed an official complaint at the Yeshwantpur police station, initiating a comprehensive investigation. The police, equipped with the gravity of the situation, registered the complaint and immediately commenced efforts to trace the origin of the threatening email.

    In a statement, Principal Amritbala expressed deep concern over the safety of the students and staff and urged the community to remain vigilant.

