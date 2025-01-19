Bengaluru: Jealous techie poisons ex-lover over marriage plans, fakes joint suicide with toilet cleaner

Bengaluru police arrest Imdad Basha for allegedly poisoning his relative Uzma Khan to death, disguising it as a joint suicide pact due to jealousy over her engagement.

Bengaluru: Jealous techie poisons ex-lover over marriage plans, fakes joint suicide with toilet cleaner dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 19, 2025, 10:17 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 19, 2025, 10:17 AM IST

Bengaluru: In a shocking turn of events, 53-year-old Imdad Basha, a tech professional from Marathahalli's Spice Garden area in Bengaluru, has been arrested for allegedly poisoning his 45-year-old relative, Uzma Khan, to death. The chilling details emerged after police uncovered that Basha had orchestrated the murder and attempted to cover it up as a joint suicide pact.

Basha and Uzma, who were once in a relationship following separations from their respective spouses, had been in touch even after a failed marriage proposal initiated by their families. However, things took a dark turn when Basha, fueled by jealousy, learned of Uzma’s impending marriage to a Pakistani national working in Australia.

According to police, the events unfolded on December 31, when Basha sent Uzma pictures of himself cooking in his flat. Uzma responded playfully with "That looks sizzling," and soon after, visited him. On January 1, Basha messaged relatives claiming that he and Uzma had consumed poison together in a suicide pact. Relatives found Uzma dead at the scene and rushed a semi-conscious Basha to the hospital.

Initially, investigators believed the pair had tragically taken their own lives due to circumstances preventing them from being together. However, a postmortem on Uzma’s body revealed startling discrepancies. Authorities discovered that Uzma had died hours before Basha sent the suicide messages from her phone, prompting a deeper investigation.

Police soon learned that Basha had been spying on Uzma, installing software on her phone to monitor her activities. This allowed him to learn of her engagement plans, which led to frequent arguments. In his fit of jealousy and desperation, Basha allegedly poisoned Uzma by mixing lethal chemicals in her food, while he consumed non-lethal toilet cleaner to mislead investigators.

A forensic report is expected to shed more light on the exact cause of Uzma’s death and confirm whether strangulation or poisoning was the cause. Investigators are also looking into whether there were additional layers to Basha’s manipulative actions, including his control over Uzma’s phone and social media interactions.

Basha has been arrested based on a complaint filed by Uzma’s brother, Himayath Khan, who had been concerned over the escalating tensions between the two. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the case, as Basha faces charges of murder, fraud, and other offenses.

