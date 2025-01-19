Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Mumbai Police arrest intruder accused of attacking actor

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough, the Mumbai Police have apprehended a man in connection with the brutal attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence. The accused, identified as Mohammed Aliyan, was arrested from Thane's Hiranandani Estate in the early hours of the morning.

According to sources, Aliyan had been working as a housekeeping staff at a bar in Thane and had been using an alias, Vijay Das, to evade detection. The police had been hot on his trail, and his arrest marks a is a significant in the case after detaining several suspects.

Meanwhile, another suspect, Aakash Kailash Kannojia, was detained at Chhattisgarh's Durg railway station on Saturday. Kannojia, a 31-year-old resident of Mumbai, was traveling on the Mumbai-Howrah Jnaneswari Express without a ticket. Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials confirmed that Kannojia was taken into custody after the Mumbai Police shared his photo, train number, and location.

Saif Ali Khan, who suffered multiple stab wounds, including a 2.5-inch deep wound near his spine, is recovering well after undergoing emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital. The actor was attacked by an intruder at his residence in the early hours of Thursday and was rushed to the hospital in an autorickshaw.

