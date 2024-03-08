Bengaluru: Four arrested for allegedly shooting, uploading adult films at rented house

A pornographic production ring in Bengaluru involving Soumya, Ravi, Renuka, and Ramesh faces legal action under the IT Act. They allegedly rented accommodations to produce explicit content for social media. Authorities took action following a complaint, stirring controversy in the community.

A pornographic production operation has come to light in Bengaluru city, stirring up a storm of controversy. The venture, allegedly spearheaded by a team aiming to profit from explicit content, has landed four individuals in hot water with authorities.

A complaint, filed under the IT Act, has been lodged against Soumya, Ravi, Renuka, and Ramesh, accused of orchestrating the illicit enterprise. Reports suggest that Soumya and Ravi are known figures in the adult entertainment industry, while Renuka and Ramesh were responsible for filming the explicit material.



According to sources, the team utilized rented accommodations in Bengaluru to produce and upload pornographic content on social media platforms, a revelation that has sent shockwaves through the local community. The complaint, reportedly filed by a concerned resident, has prompted action from authorities at the Jnana Bharti Police Station.

It is alleged that the group leased a property in the suburb of Ullal to carry out their operations discreetly. However, their activities were brought to the attention of law enforcement following a complaint from a vigilant local.