Bengaluru fan opens restaurant named 'Kohli's Kitchen' to honour Virat Kohli; takes social media by storm

Bengaluru, known for its competitive spirit, embraces internet trends, including a restaurant named "Kohli's Kitchen" by a die-hard Virat Kohli fan. Virat's milestone of 50 ODI centuries amplifies his social media following. Meanwhile, fans express nostalgia as he opts out of the India vs England Tests.

Virat Kohli, India's cricket sensation, is undeniably among the world's finest players. Renowned for his stellar performance on the pitch, he has amassed a massive following of fans, earning him a place alongside legends like MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli's appeal extends beyond cricketing prowess; his lifestyle and demeanour also endear him to fans. He holds the distinction of being the most popular Asian on Instagram, boasting over 266 million followers.



In a remarkable display of dedication, a devoted female fan vowed never to marry until Kohli achieved his 71st century. Fortunately for her, King Kohli reached this milestone, and on the very day he notched his 74th century, she tied the knot, her faith in her cricketing hero duly rewarded. A fervent fan of Virat Kohli, hailing from the cricket-crazed streets of Bengaluru, has taken his admiration to culinary heights by christening his latest venture as 'Kohli's Kitchen' – a gastronomic haven serving both vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights.

Fans' devotion to Kohli knows no bounds; some have gone to extreme lengths, breaching security and trespassing onto fields during matches, all in a bid to touch his feet or embrace him. But just how far would you go to express admiration for your idol?

The announcement of this cricket-inspired eatery has set the internet abuzz, garnering widespread attention from netizens and cricket aficionados alike. A tweet by "@CricCrazyJohns" featuring a snapshot of the restaurant swiftly went viral, with users across social media platforms expressing their excitement and admiration for the homage paid to the cricketing icon.

Amidst the fervent reactions, sentiments of nostalgia and longing emerged as Virat Kohli recently announced his withdrawal from the remainder of India vs. England Tests. The news sparked concerns among fans.



In the spirit of camaraderie and fandom, netizens engaged in playful banter, speculating about the potential offerings at 'Kohli's Kitchen.' From tongue-in-cheek remarks about spicing up the menu to playful suggestions for incorporating Kohli's favourite delicacies, users have commented One user has commented 'Hope the menu isn't too spicy for the opponents!'. Another user wrote, "Virat Kohli ke fav chole bature menu me rakhna pade ga.".

The post has now gone viral on Twitter and Netizens have reacted to it. Meanwhile, going with the trend, a user has shared a photo of a local shop in Mumbai named after Rohit Sharma. Within just half an hour, the post has now been viewed more than 30K views on Twitter.