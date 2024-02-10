Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'We miss you Virat Kohli': Concerns raised as iconic batter opts out of remainder of India vs England Tests

    The BCCI on Saturday officially confirmed that star batsman Virat Kohli will not be participating in the remaining matches of the Test series against England due to personal reasons. 

    We miss you Virat Kohli Concerns raised as iconic batter opts out of remainder of India vs England Tests snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 10, 2024, 12:41 PM IST

    The BCCI confirmed on Saturday that star batsman Virat Kohli has withdrawn from the remaining Test series against England due to personal reasons, ending speculation about his availability for the crucial matches. Kohli's absence for the remaining three matches was reported earlier after he had missed the first two Tests.

    "Virat Kohli will remain unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons. The Board fully respects and supports Mr. Kohli's decision," the BCCI said in a release.

    Also read: India vs England: Virat Kohli opts out of remainder of series, pacer Akash Deep gets maiden call-up

    Kohli is currently abroad for pressing personal family matter and fans of the iconic batter have raised concerns following the announcement.

    The series stands level at 1-1, with India making a comeback by securing a victory in the second Test in Vizag, following the visitors' success in the series opener in Hyderabad. The upcoming third match is slated to commence on February 15 in Rajkot.

    It was widely understood that Kohli would be unavailable due to significant personal reasons, yet the BCCI leadership aimed to make a final assessment to determine if his services could be enlisted for the final Test in Dharamsala, scheduled from March 7-11.

    "The selection committee always knew that Virat won't be available for the series and accordingly the contingency plan was kept ready. Everyone in BCCI wants Virat to fulfil his family commitments and then come back with a free mind as and when he deems fit," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

    Kohli's absence from the high-profile contest has sparked worry among cricket enthusiasts, especially considering his pivotal role in the team. As one of India's most iconic batters and team leaders, Kohli's decision to opt out has left fans speculating about the nature of his personal circumstances and how it might impact the team's performance.

    "We won't see Virat Kohli in this Test series. He has told BCCI. I hope there is not something wrong," wrote one fan on X, formerly Twitter.

    Another added, "For a man family is more important than anything he has said it already. Comeback stronger GOAT."

    "For fans it is essential to remember that players are human beings with personal lives and challenges," said a third user.

    Meanwhile, a fourth user simply stated, "We will miss you Virat Kohli."

    Here's a look at some of the fans' reactions following the announcement:

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs England: Virat Kohli opts out of remainder of series, pacer Akash Deep gets maiden call-up snt

    India vs England: Virat Kohli opts out of remainder of series, pacer Akash Deep gets maiden call-up

    cricket Pathum Nissanka makes history as first Sri Lankan batter to achieve Men's ODI double hundred milestone osf

    Pathum Nissanka makes history as first Sri Lankan batter to achieve Men's ODI double hundred milestone

    cricket Ravindra Jadeja strongly denies father's allegations, labels interview as 'scripted' osf

    Ravindra Jadeja strongly denies father's allegations, labels interview as 'scripted'

    cricket Dale Steyn applauds Jasprit Bumrah's mastery and impact in nullifying pitch dynamics osf

    Dale Steyn applauds Jasprit Bumrah's mastery and impact in nullifying pitch dynamics

    cricket Viral Video: One-handed six by WWE superstar Great Khali takes social media by storm (WATCH) osf

    Viral Video: One-handed six by WWE superstar Great Khali takes social media by storm (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    BREAKING Uttarakhand government orders magisterial probe into Haldwani violence snt

    BREAKING: Uttarakhand government orders magisterial probe into Haldwani violence

    EPFO hikes interest rate on deposits to 8.25 per cent from 8.15 per cent gcw

    BREAKING: EPFO hikes interest rate on deposits to 8.25% from 8.15%

    football ISL 2023-24: One point not enough for me, says Odisha FC's Lobera after draw against FC Goa; WATCH highlights snt

    ISL 2023-24: One point not enough for me, says Odisha FC's Lobera after draw against FC Goa; WATCH highlights

    Pakistan General Election 2024 Nawaz Sharif PMLN Bilawal Bhutto PPP agree to form coalition govt gcw

    Pakistan Election 2024: Nawaz Sharif's PML-N, Bilawal Bhutto's PPP agree to form coalition govt

    India vs England: Virat Kohli opts out of remainder of series, pacer Akash Deep gets maiden call-up snt

    India vs England: Virat Kohli opts out of remainder of series, pacer Akash Deep gets maiden call-up

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon