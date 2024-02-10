India vs England: Virat Kohli opts out of remainder of series, pacer Akash Deep gets maiden call-up

"Virat Kohli will remain unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons. The Board fully respects and supports Mr. Kohli’s decision," the BCCI said in a release.

The BCCI on Saturday officially confirmed that star batsman Virat Kohli will not be participating in the remaining matches of the Test series against England due to personal reasons. This announcement puts an end to the speculation surrounding Kohli's availability for the crucial matches. Kohli had already missed the first two Tests, and reports earlier hinted at the possibility of his absence for the remaining three matches.

"Virat Kohli will remain unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons. The Board fully respects and supports Mr. Kohli’s decision," the BCCI said in a release.

Kohli is presently overseas dealing with urgent personal family affairs.

With the series tied at 1-1 following India's victory in the second Test in Vizag, the upcoming third match is set to commence on February 15 in Rajkot.

The national selection committee has named senior players Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul in the squad. However, their participation hinges upon clearance from the BCCI's medical team.

Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury, while Rahul is dealing with a slight niggle in his right quadricep.

Senior batsman Shreyas Iyer, who reported stiffness in his groin and lower back, has not been included in the squad. However, the BCCI has not provided an update on his medical condition. Speculation suggests that Iyer might have been omitted regardless, and his injury simply made the decision easier for the selectors.

Among the 17-man squad, the only newcomer is Bengal's fast bowler Akash Deep. His consistent performances in first-class cricket and the recent India A vs England Lions Test series have earned him this opportunity.

Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar has been released from the squad, with Jadeja making his return. Additionally, Mohammed Siraj has been included in the squad, replacing Avesh Khan.

Squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep.