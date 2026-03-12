A cab driver in Bengaluru was arrested for robbing a Kanakanagar home after dropping the family at a bus stand. Police recovered ₹17.7 lakh in gold and also jailed two jewellers for buying the stolen jewellery.

Bengaluru: In a classic case of the fox guarding the henhouse, Hebbal police have arrested a cab driver for robbing a businessman's family home after dropping them to the bus stand. The police have also arrested two jewellers who bought the stolen gold from him.

The main accused has been identified as Abdul Rehman, a resident of Manorayanapalya. Police have recovered gold jewellery worth ₹17.70 lakh from him.

The case came to light a few days ago when Syed Shek, a resident of Kanakanagar, filed a complaint about a theft at his house. During the investigation, police zeroed in on the cab driver, who was a friend of the house help's daughter. According to officials, he broke down during questioning and confessed to the crime.

Cab driver robs family after bus drop

Police said Abdul is a history-sheeter with a previous case registered against him at the KG Halli police station. He was apparently moonlighting as a burglar while working as a cab driver. The incident happened when Syed's family was heading to Mumbai for Ramzan shopping. Abdul dropped them at the Yeshwantpur bus stand in his cab. Knowing the house would be empty, he went back and committed the burglary, police said.

The police explained that Abdul knew about the family's financial situation because his friend's mother worked in their house. Initially, the family had suspected the house help, but the investigation eventually led the police to the driver.

Jewellers Who Bought Stolen Gold Also Jailed!

The story doesn't end there. Two gold merchants who bought the stolen jewellery from Abdul have been sent to Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. Abdul had apparently cooked up a sob story about financial troubles at home to sell them the gold. The merchants were arrested on charges of receiving stolen property, the Hebbal police added.

