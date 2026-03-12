- Home
Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Clear Skies and Sunny Conditions Continue, Heat Levels Set to Rise After Mid-March
Bengaluru weather today remains clear and sunny with temperatures likely to reach 32°C. The city is expected to experience rising heat after mid-March, prompting health advisories urging residents to avoid outdoor activities during afternoon hours.
Current Weather Conditions In Bengaluru
Bengaluru is experiencing clear and sunny conditions today, with the temperature around 26°C and humidity at 41%. Winds are blowing at approximately 21.2 km/h, offering mild relief from the daytime warmth.
Despite the pleasant skies, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is fluctuating between 25 and 123, indicating periods of poor air quality in certain areas of the city.
Residents are advised to remain cautious, particularly those with respiratory sensitivities.
Bengaluru Weather Forecast For The Next 24 Hours
According to the local weather forecast, Bengaluru weather today will remain largely stable over the next 24 hours with mainly clear skies expected across the city and surrounding neighbourhoods.
The maximum temperature is likely to reach around 32°C, while the minimum temperature may drop to approximately 19°C during the night and early morning hours.
The calm weather pattern suggests warm afternoons followed by relatively cooler nights.
48-Hour Outlook: Clear Weather To Continue
The Bengaluru weather forecast for the next 48 hours indicates that clear skies will continue to dominate the city’s weather conditions.
Temperatures are expected to remain similar, with highs close to 32°C and lows near 19°C.
Meteorological observations suggest stable atmospheric conditions with minimal chances of rainfall, ensuring dry and bright weather across the region.
Heat Intensity Likely To Rise After Mid-March
Authorities have warned that heat intensity in Bengaluru is likely to increase after the second week of March. In response, the health department has issued advisories urging residents to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities between 11 am and 4 pm.
The risk of heat stroke and dehydration may rise as temperatures climb, particularly affecting the elderly, pregnant women, children, and individuals with heart-related conditions.
Citizens are encouraged to stay hydrated and take adequate precautions during peak heat hours.
