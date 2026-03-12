Bengaluru is experiencing clear and sunny conditions today, with the temperature around 26°C and humidity at 41%. Winds are blowing at approximately 21.2 km/h, offering mild relief from the daytime warmth.

Despite the pleasant skies, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is fluctuating between 25 and 123, indicating periods of poor air quality in certain areas of the city.

Residents are advised to remain cautious, particularly those with respiratory sensitivities.