Karnataka weather alert: Dry conditions are expected to continue across the state, with rising temperatures in coastal, northern, and southern districts. Kalaburagi recorded the highest temperature at 38.8°C, prompting heat advisories for residents.
Dry Weather Conditions Across Coastal Karnataka
The Karnataka weather alert today indicates that dry weather conditions will continue across several parts of the state.
According to the India Meteorological Department, coastal districts such as Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada are expected to experience dry and stable weather today.
Clear skies and the absence of rainfall have been observed in recent days, and similar conditions are likely to persist for the next few days across the coastal belt.
Northern Interior Districts Continue To Experience Dry Spell
Several northern interior districts of Karnataka have been witnessing prolonged dry weather.
Regions including Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Yadgir and Vijayanagar have recorded dry conditions over the past several days.
The Meteorological Department has stated that this dry spell is expected to continue today, with no significant rainfall forecast across these areas.
Southern Interior Karnataka Likely To Remain Dry
Dry weather is also expected to prevail in the southern interior districts of the state.
Areas such as Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Hassan, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Vijayanagar are likely to experience clear skies and warm daytime temperatures.
The continued absence of rainfall has contributed to increasingly dry conditions across these districts.
Temperatures Rising Across Karnataka
With persistent dry weather across the state, temperatures have been gradually rising in several regions.
The Karnataka weather forecast noted that Kalaburagi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 38.8°C in the state.
Meteorologists have observed a steady increase in temperatures over the past few days, and the warm conditions are expected to continue as dry weather persists across Karnataka.
