Bengaluru: Paying guest accommodations across the city are facing a major food crisis. Due to a disruption in the supply of LPG cylinders, most PGs are struggling to provide regular meals. Because of this, the PG Owners' Association has decided that food will be served only five days a week for now. They have also decided to temporarily stop making dishes that use a lot of gas, like dosa, poori, chapati, and non-vegetarian food, until the gas supply gets back to normal.

PGs are facing the same problem as everyone else

Arun Kumar, the President of the PG Owners' Association, spoke about the issue. "Like everyone else, PGs are also facing this problem. So, we've had to make changes to the food we serve," he said. "Lakhs of people live in thousands of PGs across the city. We don't want people who have come from far-off places to go hungry. That's why we've told PGs to provide meals like rice with sambar and rice bath," he explained. "If this gas problem continues, we have also advised PGs to arrange for electric stoves as a backup. The situation is out of our control," Arun added.

New Guidelines from the Association for PGs:

- Only two meals a day: From Monday to Friday, PGs will provide only two meals.

- No gas-heavy food: Items like dosa, poori, and chapati won't be cooked.

- No cooking in rooms: Residents are not allowed to use gas stoves to cook in their rooms.

- Use electric cookers: PGs are encouraged to use electric rice cookers.

- Community kitchens: Nearby PGs should try to cook food at one place and share it among themselves.

