Bengaluru: BMTC employee commits suicide at Shantinagar office amid allegations of harassment by superiors

A tragic incident unfolded at the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) office in Shantinagar, where Mahesh, a 42-year-old junior assistant, took his own life. The incident occurred on the third floor of the office, where Mahesh was found hanging from a ceiling fan using a wire.

Wilson Garden Police responded to the scene and conducted initial investigations. According to sources, Mahesh had reportedly requested access to the record room key yesterday morning but faced difficulties obtaining it. He had been seen running between tasks in the record room since early morning.



Mahesh, originally from Athani, had recently overcome alcohol addiction, a challenge he faced with support from his family members. He was described as diligent in his work and had recently been promoted within the recruitment department after years of service at Depot 12 in Shantinagar.



Family members and former colleagues expressed shock over Mahesh's death, alleging that he was under severe stress due to harassment by his superiors. They claimed that the demanding work environment and lack of leave policies had taken a toll on Mahesh, leading to his tragic decision.

Ramesh, a former BMTC employee, commented on the incident, urging authorities to investigate allegations of harassment within BMTC and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

