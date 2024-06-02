Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru rainfall mayhem: Huge trees topple down on traffic, several vehicles reportedly damaged (WATCH)

    Heavy rains in Bengaluru caused flooding, tree falls, and major traffic disruptions. In Seshadripuram, a BMTC bus was submerged, but resident Manikantha rescued passengers. A tree fell on a car near Ramakrishna Ashram, causing no injuries. Authorities urge caution as emergency services work to clear debris and restore normalcy across the city.

    Bengaluru rainfall mayhem: Huge trees topple down on traffic, several vehicles reportedly damaged (WATCH) vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 2, 2024, 9:23 PM IST

    Heavy rains caused chaos in Bengaluru, with several incidents of flooding and tree falls leading to major traffic disruptions and damage to vehicles.

    In Seshadripuram, a BMTC bus became half-submerged in an underpass. The bus driver, aware of the potential danger, stopped the bus before it could move further into the flooded area. Among the 20 passengers on board, resident Manikantha emerged as a hero. He bravely helped rescue several passengers, including an elderly woman, two women, and a child, ensuring their safety.

    The heavy rains have resulted in several instances of property damage and traffic delays across Bengaluru. Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and avoid waterlogged areas. The city's emergency services are working tirelessly to clear the debris and restore normalcy.

    Bengaluru experienced another bout of chaotic weather as a huge tree fell on a car near Ramakrishna Ashram, completely damaging the vehicle. Miraculously, no injuries were reported in the incident.

    The car, an I10, was carrying three people from Tumkur who had come to the city for a program. Among the passengers were two doctors, who attended the program while their driver, Ganesh, waited in the car.

    Having come from Tumkur, Ganesh was unsure whom to contact for immediate help. "What can you do?" he remarked, expressing his helplessness in the situation.

    Meanwhile, in Basaveshwar Nagar on Housing Board Road, a tree fell on an auto-rickshaw. Fortunately, the driver had parked the vehicle on the roadside and was not injured. The heavy rainfall also caused a tree to fall near MG Road, leading to vehicular traffic being halted from Trinity Circle. Police quickly barricaded the area, and people were seen walking as vehicles stood still, adding to the confusion.

     Other areas in the city also faced similar issues. A tree fell in Padmanabha and another near Devegowda's house, causing significant damage to three cars on the road.

    Bengaluru traffic police have issued an advisory for vehicles moving on BTM layout towards Silk board junction.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2024, 9:27 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Metro trains suspended between Indiranagar & MG Road due to fallen tree branch on viaduct vkp

    Bengaluru: Metro service suspended between Indiranagar & MG Road due to fallen tree branch on viaduct

    Prajwal Revanna sex scandal: Hassan MP not cooperating with SIT, say sources; claims theft of personal phone vkp

    Prajwal Revanna sex scandal: Hassan MP not cooperating with SIT, say sources; claims theft of personal phone

    Bengaluru: Breathtaking video of Pearl Vallery, Anekal's Muthyala Maduvu waterfalls stuns Internet (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Breathtaking video of Pearl Vallery, Anekal's Muthyala Maduvu waterfalls stuns Internet (WATCH)

    Bengaluru rains: Netizens react as trees topple, roads become swimming pools; BBMP clears blockages (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru rains: Netizens react as trees topple, roads become swimming pools; BBMP clears blockages (WATCH)

    Heavy rainfall alert in Karnataka: Yellow alert issued for Bengaluru and 7 other districts today vkp

    Heavy rainfall alert in Karnataka: Yellow alert issued for Bengaluru and 7 other districts today

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: Metro trains suspended between Indiranagar & MG Road due to fallen tree branch on viaduct vkp

    Bengaluru: Metro service suspended between Indiranagar & MG Road due to fallen tree branch on viaduct

    Oppo F27 series likely to launch on June 13; Check expected features, camera details & more gcw

    Oppo F27 series likely to launch on June 13; Check expected features, camera details & more

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar Jail 3 weeks after bail period ends gcw

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar Jail after bail period ends

    Disha Patani oozes HOTNESS at Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash; poses in green backless dress [PHOTOS] ATG

    Disha Patani oozes HOTNESS at Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash; poses in green backless dress [PHOTOS]

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC seeks Jairam Ramesh's reply on 'Amit Shah called 150 officials' claim gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC seeks Jairam Ramesh's reply on 'Amit Shah called 150 officials' claim

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon