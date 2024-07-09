Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: BMTC bus with 30 onboard catches fire, alert driver saves passengers (WATCH)

    A Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus caught fire on the busy M.G. Road near Anil Kumble Circle around 8.50 a.m. on July 9. The fire was extinguished by fire department officials, and no casualties were reported.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

    A public bus went up in flames on a busy road in Bengaluru this morning as the driver started the engine. According to sources within the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), the vigilant driver sprung into action and swiftly vacated the bus, guaranteeing that no one was hurt in the incident. The bus belongs to the Koramangala depot.

    Videos captured by onlookers showed the bus burning and smoke billowing from it while firefighters attempted to put it out. According to BMTC authorities, when the driver turned on the ignition on MG Road, the engine caught fire. They noted that it appears the engine got overheated on the surface.

    There were 30 passengers in the bus at the time of the fire, but the alert driver evacuated them in time and informed the firefighters, the reports added. At the scene, senior BMTC officials are investigating the cause of the incident. The BMTC sources stated that appropriate measures would be taken as soon as the report is completed.

    Traffic police officials quickly responded to the incident, ensuring safety of the surrounding area and directing traffic away from the site. The fire tender arrived at the spot by 9 a.m., and managed to control and extinguish the fire before it could cause further damage.

    The incident caused significant traffic congestion in the busy M.G. Road during the morning peak hour, but the situation was brought under control by the traffic police.

