Bengaluru: Blaze engulfs Mavalli area as gas leak ignites cylinder storage facility

A fire broke out in a cylinder storage facility in Bengaluru's Mavalli area due to a gas leak, damaging goods worth Rs 18 crore. Two individuals were injured while handling the cylinders. This incident follows another fire earlier in the week at a warehouse near Byrathi. Investigations are ongoing.

A fire incident rattled Bengaluru’s Mavalli area residents as a cylinder storage facility rose in flames due to a gas leak. The mishap occurred at a godown on Kumbgal Road, According to reports, the fire erupted due to a gas leak from one of the cylinders stored in the facility. The godown housed more than 300 cylinders at the time of the incident, intensifying the magnitude of the situation.



At approximately 8:30 a.m. today, an incident occurred resulting in injuries to Ram Prasad and Raju from Assam. The injured individuals were admitted to Victoria Hospital following the accident, which occurred while they were tending to the cylinders in the godown.

While the exact cause of the gas leak is yet to be determined, authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. As per the reports, the impact of the explosion caused a crack to form in the wall. As a result of the incident, two people were injured in Godown. This incident marks a second fire accident this week. The first incident took place on Byrathi, where a warehouse blazed up, burning materials and goods worth Rs 18 crore.

