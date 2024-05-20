Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Bihar security guard arrested for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl by luring with chocolate

    In Bengaluru, Rajesh, a 55-year-old security guard, was arrested for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl he lured with chocolate. The incident occurred in an apartment complex toilet in Nagenahalli. The girl informed her parents, leading to Rajesh's arrest under the POCSO Act. Rajesh, who had befriended the girl by offering chocolates, is now in jail.

    Bengaluru: Bihar security guard arrested for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl by luring with chocolate
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 20, 2024, 9:25 AM IST

    A 55-year-old man from Bihar named Rajesh has been arrested by Hebbal station police in Bengaluru for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl by luring her with chocolate.

    The incident occurred on Saturday night. Rajesh, a security guard in an apartment complex near Nagenahalli, approached the girl with the promise of chocolate. He then took her to a toilet and sexually assaulted her. After returning home, the girl informed her parents about the incident.

    The girl's parents, employed in another apartment complex in the same area, promptly filed a complaint with the police. The authorities registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and swiftly arrested Rajesh.

    Rajesh had come to Bengaluru a few years ago in search of employment. He had become acquainted with the girl by frequently giving her chocolates and engaging her in conversation. On the night of the assault, he exploited this trust to lure her away.

    Police officials confirmed that Rajesh is currently in jail following his arrest.

    Last Updated May 20, 2024, 9:25 AM IST
