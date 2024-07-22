Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Microsoft techie becomes auto-driver during weekends to combat loneliness; Internet in splits

    A Microsoft engineer from Bengaluru, feeling lonely on weekends, drives an auto rickshaw in Koramangala to cope. Shared on social media, the story sparked debate about solitude and culture in the city. This trend among techies isn't new; many take up side jobs for extra income or connection, like an HCL employee who drove a Rapido bike taxi.

    In a surprising turn of events, a Microsoft engineer from Bengaluru has found an unconventional way to cope with loneliness on weekends. While most people unwind with friends, parties, or travel after a busy week, this techie spends his weekends driving an auto rickshaw. The Social media was in splits while the story came out.

    Venkatesh Gupta, a tech professional, shared his encounter on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He posted a photo of a 35-year-old Microsoft software engineer who drives a Yatri auto rickshaw in Koramangala during the weekends. According to Gupta, the engineer, who was dressed in a Microsoft jacket, chose this unique way to deal with his loneliness.

    Bengaluru techies opt for work-from-home; house rents decline over 3 months

    The post quickly garnered attention and mixed reactions from users. Some expressed sympathy for the engineer's solitude, while others were shocked. One user, Ankit Srivastava, commented, "If this is true, it's just a sad thing."

    Karnataka labour department likely to pass bill extending IT work hours to 14

    The incident also sparked discussions about language and culture in Bengaluru. One user humorously noted, "This is what happens when you speak the same language in a city where over 50% of the population are outsiders."

    Driving autos, bikes, and taxis is not a new phenomenon among techies in Bengaluru. Many professionals take up such jobs to earn extra income. Previously, a techie employed by Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL) was known to drive a Rapido bike taxi after losing his job. He believed that meeting other techies through this work could help him secure a higher position as a Java developer in his company.

