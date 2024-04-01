Bengaluru road rage: Woman chased over alleged indicator dispute in Koramangala, accused in custody

Road rage in Bengaluru escalates as mischievous youths engage in reckless driving near the Madiwala underpass, leading to a dispute over indicators. Altercation intensifies as youths pursue a young woman's car to Koramangala. They forcibly stop her car, attempting to open the door. The victim calls emergency services while evading attackers. Outrage sparks concern over city's street safety.

Silicon City Bengaluru has been witnessing a rise in road rage incidents where multiple incidents have raised concerns among the public about law and order. Yesterday, there was an alarming incident of road rage that culminated in the assault of a young woman in the Koramangala area. The incident, which occurred last night, has sparked outrage about the safety of citizens on the city's streets.

According to eyewitnesses, the chaos began when a group of mischievous youths engaged in reckless driving near the Madiwala underpass, prompting a dispute over the use of indicators. This altercation escalated as the youths, reportedly on a single bike, pursued a young woman's car from Madiwala to Koramangala's 5th block.



Road rage Bengaluru: Man dragged by cab driver on car bonnet, takes fatal fall after car hits pole (WATCH)

Tensions escalated when the suspects, identified as Jagannath and Tejas, confronted the women and forcibly opened their car door. Fearing for their safety, the women accelerated away, but the suspects pursued them and made threats.



Viral Video: Man smashes car windshield on road in aggressive outburst in Bengaluru (WATCH)

The victim, terrified by the ordeal, managed to contact emergency services by dialling 112 while desperately attempting to evade her attackers. Following the terrifying incident, the victims promptly reported the incident to the authorities, leading to the arrest of Jagannath and Tejas by the Madiwala police. The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation as the investigation unfolds.