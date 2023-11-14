Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: BBMP goes digital by sending property tax notice, scanners along WhatsApp

    BBMP implements SMS and WhatsApp notifications to inform 3.50 lakh property owners in Bengaluru about outstanding tax payments. Recipients are urged to clear dues online by November 30, with officials conducting visits for compliance. Non-compliance may lead to physical notices and subsequent actions as per regulations.

    Bengaluru: BBMP goes digital by sending property tax notice, scanners along WhatsApp vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

    The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has introduced a simplified method to notify property owners with tax arrears, leveraging SMS and WhatsApp notifications. This initiative has already reached 3.50 lakh property owners, alerting them about outstanding tax payments.

    Out of the 19 lakh properties in the city, 3.50 lakh property owners who have not settled their tax dues received these digital notices. Recipients of these notices are urged to clear their property tax arrears by November 30. Included within these digital alerts are scanners facilitating online payment of the owed tax amount.

    Should the recipients fail to adhere to the stipulated deadline, officials from BBMP's revenue department will conduct visits to the respective properties, urging compliance with the tax payment. In the event of non-compliance, a physical notice will be issued, and further actions will be taken as per the established regulations.

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Man shares terrifying experience driving late night along NICE road, people say road is not so 'nice' vkp

    Man shares terrifying experience driving late night along NICE road, people say road is not so 'nice'

    Karnataka: BESCOM hikes electricity bill by 85p per unit starting December vkp

    Karnataka: BESCOM hikes electricity bill by 85p per unit starting December

    Karnataka: Cylinder explosion burns down house, Rs 4.5 lakh cash and animals in Belagavi vkp

    Karnataka: Cylinder explosion burns down house, Rs 4.5 lakh cash and animals in Belagavi

    Bengaluru: Speeding car rams into bikes in traffic, video goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Speeding car rams into bikes in traffic, video goes viral (WATCH)

    Elderly parents are children's responsibilty: Karnataka High Court vkp

    Elderly parents are children's responsibilty: Karnataka High Court

    Recent Stories

    Bhai Dooj 2023: Know shubh muhurat to apply tilak and puja vidhi RBA

    Bhai Dooj 2023: Know shubh muhurat to apply tilak and puja vidhi

    Man shares terrifying experience driving late night along NICE road, people say road is not so 'nice' vkp

    Man shares terrifying experience driving late night along NICE road, people say road is not so 'nice'

    Anniversary special: When Ranveer Singh said, 'I am lucky to have Deepika Padukone in my life' RKK

    Anniversary special: When Ranveer Singh said, 'I am lucky to have Deepika Padukone in my life'

    India explores 5-year tax cuts on EV imports amid talks with Tesla; eyes local manufacturing boost snt

    India explores 5-year tax cuts on EV imports amid talks with Tesla; eyes local manufacturing boost

    WATCH Gaffe-prone Joe Biden calls US Vice President Kamala Harris 'President'; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: Gaffe-prone Joe Biden calls US Vice President Kamala Harris 'President'; video goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon