Bengaluru: Amid private sector hesitation, BBMP plans to construct 100 'She Toilets' in city

In a proactive move, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is considering the independent construction of 100 specialized "She Toilets" for women in the city, with each facility estimated to cost between ₹15 lakh and ₹20 lakh. Despite the BBMP's two attempts to solicit tenders for the construction, private organizations have been reluctant to participate in the initiative.

Under the State Government's 'Shubhra Bengaluru' scheme, the original plan involved a public-private partnership where contracted organisations would invest capital and construct these 'She Toilets' on BBMP-provided sites. In return, the private entities would be permitted to display advertisement boards on the constructed buildings, thereby generating income. However, the practical challenges of the project have become evident, as the BBMP faced hurdles in attracting private companies even after two tender invitations in the last year.

One significant factor contributing to this hesitancy is the ban on outdoor advertising banners and billboards in Bengaluru, diminishing the incentive for private companies to engage in the construction of She Toilets. Additionally, the limited space allocated by BBMP for toilet construction further complicates matters. Consequently, the BBMP has proposed a new approach, deciding to undertake the construction of She Toilets independently. The estimated cost of this initiative is around ₹20 crore, earmarked for the construction of 100 facilities. Officials have outlined that these toilets will be strategically placed in locations where the footpath width exceeds 3.5 meters. The 'She Toilets' project, aimed at promoting a women-friendly urban environment, is part of the 'Shubhra Bengaluru' scheme.

These specialised facilities are designed to offer more than just basic amenities, featuring a system for breastfeeding children, designated spaces for women to change clothes, and resting areas. As the BBMP takes the reins of this ambitious project, the focus remains on addressing the unique needs of women in public spaces.